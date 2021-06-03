-$0.15 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AESE. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

AESE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,258. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

