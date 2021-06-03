$0.15 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

UTZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

