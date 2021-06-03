$0.15 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

UTZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.