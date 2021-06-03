-$0.16 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,529. The firm has a market cap of $841.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.