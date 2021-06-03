$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 2,968,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

