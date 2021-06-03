-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

