$0.32 EPS Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBMD. Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

