-$0.43 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aemetis posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 530%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 994,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

