$0.61 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

