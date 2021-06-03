0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $986,374.24 and $32,695.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.