$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

