11,258 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $167.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

