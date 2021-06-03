$12.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $12.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.42 million to $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 73.6% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,572. The company has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

