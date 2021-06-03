14,457 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

