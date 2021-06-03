14,586 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

