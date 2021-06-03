$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $122.83 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

