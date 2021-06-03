$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

