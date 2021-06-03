$2.55 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $2.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

