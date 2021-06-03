$219.86 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report sales of $219.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $145.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $839.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

HSII stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,127. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

