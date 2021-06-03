23,430 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

