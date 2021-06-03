245,200 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

