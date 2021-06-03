26,851 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

