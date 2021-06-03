$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $287.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.45 million. Verso reported sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%.

VRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

VRS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 373,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

