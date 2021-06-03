$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 818,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

