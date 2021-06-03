32,735 Shares in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

