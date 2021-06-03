$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

