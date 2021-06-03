3,579 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,710 shares of company stock worth $5,272,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

