$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.23 and the highest is $5.14. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $338.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.14.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

