$44.97 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $44.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. Safehold posted sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $187.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $188.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $252.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 56,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,784 and sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of -0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

