$45.62 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce $45.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $277.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LOTZ. William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $9,857,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.