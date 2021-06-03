4,663 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.