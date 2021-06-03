47,579 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

