47,794 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 137,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 216,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,606. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

