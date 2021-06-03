50,000 Shares in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Empower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMPW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the first quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empower in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Empower in the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Empower in the first quarter worth about $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EMPW opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Empower Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

