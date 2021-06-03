5,061 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Innovative Portfolios LLC

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,858. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

