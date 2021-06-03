$535.85 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.10 million and the lowest is $530.44 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD remained flat at $$48.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

