$581.50 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $581.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

