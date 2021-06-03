$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. 192,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in PROS by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PROS by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

