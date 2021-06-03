$612.15 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce sales of $612.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.30 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,465. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,881,386.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,779 shares of company stock valued at $58,760,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

