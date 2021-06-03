$72.52 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $72.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.24 million to $72.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

