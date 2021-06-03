$805.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $805.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NDAQ stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $168.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11,161.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

