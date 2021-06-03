$81.00 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $81.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LYTS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 118,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $233.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

