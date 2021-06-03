$81.24 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $81.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.39 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. trivago posted sales of $17.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 357.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $428.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,696. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.