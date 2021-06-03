8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 18,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,692. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

