97,754 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.