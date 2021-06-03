A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $52.88 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $1,073,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.