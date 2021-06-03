ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.87

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 5795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ABB by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ABB by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in ABB by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

