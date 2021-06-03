Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 391,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

