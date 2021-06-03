Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $267.35 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $172.06 and a 12 month high of $280.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.02.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.