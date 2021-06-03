AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 452,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.75. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

