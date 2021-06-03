ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.62 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

